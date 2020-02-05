Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $58.69 after ATVI shares went down by -0.88% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press. Activision Blizzard, Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.85 to 61.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.21. Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tomorrow After Market Close (Confirmed). ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Fundamental Analysis of Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] sitting at +26.42 and its Gross Margin at +66.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.70%. These measurements indicate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.40%. Its Return on Equity is 17.42, and its Return on Assets is 9.93. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ATVI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.06 and P/E Ratio of 27.76. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] earns $756,869 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.29 and its Current Ratio is 2.31. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] has 799.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $47.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.85 to 61.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 2.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.