The share price of Alteryx, Inc. [NYSE: AYX] inclined by $144.92, presently trading at $133.83. The company’s shares saw 107.42% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $64.52 recorded on 02/04/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AYX fall by -4.26% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -7.03% compared to -6.03 of all time high it touched on 02/04/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 35.65%, while additionally gaining 108.34% during the last 12 months. Alteryx, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $127.86. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -5.97% decrease from the current trading price.

Alteryx, Inc. [NYSE:AYX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.52 to 147.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $144.92.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 13 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Alteryx, Inc. [AYX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] sitting at +11.99 and its Gross Margin at +83.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 12.31, and its Return on Assets is 6.16. These metrics suggest that this Alteryx, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital

structure, Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 164.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 147.58 and P/E Ratio of 707.41. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] earns $316,963 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.62 and its Current Ratio is 3.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] has 66.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.52 to 147.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] a Reliable Buy?

Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.