Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $289.13 after ANTM shares went up by 5.76% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Anthem, Inc. [NYSE:ANTM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 227.16 to 317.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $273.37.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 22 Apr (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Anthem, Inc. [ANTM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] sitting at +6.50, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.40%. Its Return on Equity is 15.95, and its Return on Assets is 6.45. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in

the short term, depending on future updates ANTM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.36.

Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] has 254.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $69.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 227.16 to 317.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 2.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Anthem, Inc. [ANTM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.