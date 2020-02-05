Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] stock went up by 14.23% or 0.4 points up from its previous closing price of $2.81. The stock reached $3.21 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ABUS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +12.24% in the period of the last 7 days.
ABUS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.84, at one point touching $2.60. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.84. The 52-week high currently stands at $4.75 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -29.40% after the recent low of $0.82.
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.82 to 4.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.81.
Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 29 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] sitting at -1180.66.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -35.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -105.50%. Its Return on Equity is -29.82, and its Return on Assets is -24.54. These metrics suggest that this Arbutus Biopharma Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.18. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.87.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] earns $74,313 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 11.50 and its Current Ratio is 11.50. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has 66.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $186.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.82 to 4.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 290.80% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.46, which indicates that it is 7.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.