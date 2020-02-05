Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] stock went up by 14.23% or 0.4 points up from its previous closing price of $2.81. The stock reached $3.21 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ABUS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +12.24% in the period of the last 7 days.

ABUS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.84, at one point touching $2.60. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.84. The 52-week high currently stands at $4.75 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -29.40% after the recent low of $0.82.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.82 to 4.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.81.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 29 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] sitting at -1180.66.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -35.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -105.50%. Its Return on Equity is -29.82, and its Return on Assets is -24.54. These metrics suggest that this Arbutus Biopharma Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful

business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.18. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.87.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] earns $74,313 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 11.50 and its Current Ratio is 11.50. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has 66.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $186.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.82 to 4.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 290.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.46, which indicates that it is 7.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.