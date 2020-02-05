Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $89.53 after BBY shares went up by 3.28% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press. Best Buy Co., Inc. [NYSE:BBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.07 to 91.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $86.69. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 27 Feb (In 22 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] sitting at +4.58 and its Gross Margin at +23.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 40.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.90%. Its Return on Equity is 42.32, and its Return on Assets is 11.07. These metrics all suggest that Best Buy Co., Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.29. || []).push({}); || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.83 and P/E Ratio of 15.84. These metrics all suggest that Best Buy Co., Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] earns $343,032 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 41.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.46 and its Current Ratio is 1.18. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] has 266.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.07 to 91.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 1.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.