Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: GPOR] gained by 10.95% on the last trading session, reaching $1.52 price per share at the time. Gulfport Energy Corporation represents 162.77M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $222.99M with the latest information.

The Gulfport Energy Corporation traded at the price of $1.52 with 2.08 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GPOR shares recorded 4.90M.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.35 to 8.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.37.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 26 Feb (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] sitting at +34.89 and its Gross Margin at +38.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.80%. These measurements indicate that Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is 13.39, and its Return on Assets is 7.26. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GPOR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.50.

Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.66. Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.53 and P/E Ratio of 0.65. These metrics all suggest that Gulfport Energy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] earns $4,224,351 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.13 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 0.59. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has 162.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $222.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.35 to 8.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 8.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.