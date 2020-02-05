IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $241.35 after IAC shares went down by -4.99% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

IAC/InterActiveCorp [NASDAQ:IAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 201.50 to 278.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $254.02.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] sitting at +13.29 and its Gross Margin at +74.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.30%. These measurements indicate that IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.20%. Its Return on Equity is 23.78, and its Return on Assets is 9.84. These metrics all suggest that IAC/InterActiveCorp is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.47 and its Total Debt to

EBITDA Value is 3.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.92 and P/E Ratio of 44.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] earns $546,525 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.67. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.01 and its Current Ratio is 3.01. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] has 87.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 201.50 to 278.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 2.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.