Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $16.42 after MAXR shares went down by -4.56% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.83 to 21.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.20.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 27 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] sitting at -4.44 and its Gross Margin at +19.24.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -28.80%. Its Return on Equity is -96.34, and its Return on Assets is -21.60. These metrics suggest that this Maxar Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 473.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 471.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.26.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] earns $454,927 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.14 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.66 and its Current Ratio is 0.75. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has 64.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.83 to 21.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 328.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 9.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] a Reliable Buy?

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.