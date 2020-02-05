MDU Resources Group, Inc. [MDU] saw a change by 4.48% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $31.27. The company is holding 202.82M shares with keeping 198.31M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 28.31% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 3.51% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.03%, trading +9.61% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 202.82M shares valued at 923135 were bought and sold.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. [NYSE:MDU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.37 to 30.21. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.93.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 5 May (In 90 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of MDU Resources Group, Inc. [MDU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MDU Resources Group, Inc. [MDU] sitting at +8.94 and its Gross Margin at +12.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.40%. Its Return on Equity is 10.78, and its Return on Assets is 4.04. These metrics suggest that this MDU Resources Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MDU Resources Group, Inc. [MDU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 82.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets

stands at 30.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 72.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. MDU Resources Group, Inc. [MDU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.35 and P/E Ratio of 18.59. These metrics all suggest that MDU Resources Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MDU Resources Group, Inc. [MDU] earns $384,127 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.20. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. [MDU] has 202.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.37 to 30.21. At its current price, it has moved up by 3.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 1.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.51. This RSI suggests that MDU Resources Group, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is MDU Resources Group, Inc. [MDU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. [MDU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.