Paylocity Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: PCTY] shares went lower by -11.39% from its previous closing of $149.76, now trading at the price of $132.70, also adding -17.06 points. Is PCTY stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 855954 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PCTY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 34.69M float and a -4.50% run over in the last seven days. PCTY share price has been hovering between $150.03 and $76.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. Paylocity Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:PCTY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.00 to 150.03. This is compared to its latest closing price of $149.76. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company's financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 7 May (In 92 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] Now let's turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] sitting at +12.11 and its Gross Margin at +67.10, this company's Net Margin is now 11.70%. These measurements indicate that Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company's Return on Total Capital is 21.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.90. Its Return on Equity is 20.67, and its Return on Assets is 3.25. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment's attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PCTY financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 81.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.32. Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 45.20 and P/E Ratio of 127.80. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] earns $153,322 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 119.74 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] has 53.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.00 to 150.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 2.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.