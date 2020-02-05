Taubman Centers, Inc. [NYSE: TCO] opened at N/A and closed at $31.46 a share within trading session on 02/04/20. That means that the stock gained by 7.74% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $33.90.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Taubman Centers, Inc. [NYSE: TCO] had 1.17 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 963.67K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.91%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.24%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $26.24 during that period and TCO managed to take a rebound to $54.50 in the last 52 weeks.

Taubman Centers, Inc. [NYSE:TCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.24 to 54.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.46.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 12 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO] sitting at +9.71 and its Gross Margin at +44.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.80%. These measurements indicate that Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.36, and its

Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.80%. Its Return on Assets is 1.89.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 102.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 88.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 74.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. companyname [TCO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.49.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO] earns $1,081,933 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO] has 62.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.24 to 54.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 7.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.