The Allstate Corporation [ALL] saw a change by 3.94% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $124.68. The company is holding 327.62M shares with keeping 322.91M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 40.96% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 2.91% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.27%, trading +17.39% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 327.62M shares valued at 1.02 million were bought and sold.

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.45 to 121.16. This is compared to its latest closing price of $119.95.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 6 May (In 91 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Allstate Corporation [ALL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Allstate Corporation [ALL] sitting at +6.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 10.27, and its Return on Assets is 1.99. These metrics suggest that this The Allstate Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s

capital structure, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.69.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.64 and P/E Ratio of 8.86. These metrics all suggest that The Allstate Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] earns $856,105 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.41.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has 327.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.45 to 121.16. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 1.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.09. This RSI suggests that The Allstate Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Allstate Corporation [ALL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Allstate Corporation [ALL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.