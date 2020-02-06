American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] gained by 1.33% on the last trading session, reaching $133.60 price per share at the time. American Express Company represents 839.38M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $112.14B with the latest information.

The American Express Company traded at the price of $133.60 with 3.85 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AXP shares recorded 2.96M.

American Express Company [NYSE:AXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 103.41 to 138.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $131.85.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 16 Apr (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of American Express Company [AXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Express Company [AXP] sitting at +17.93 and its Gross Margin at +69.76, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.20%. These measurements indicate that American Express Company [AXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.20%. Its Return

on Equity is 29.64, and its Return on Assets is 3.47. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AXP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Express Company [AXP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 278.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 252.17.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24.

American Express Company [AXP] has 839.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $112.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 103.41 to 138.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 1.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Express Company [AXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Express Company [AXP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.