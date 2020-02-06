Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] saw a change by 0.05% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $19.07. The company is holding 427.19M shares with keeping floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 16.65% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -0.88% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.63%, trading +3.64% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 427.19M shares valued at 1.02 million were bought and sold.

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.35 to 19.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.06.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 12 Feb (In 6 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] sitting at +50.11 and its Gross Margin at +79.78.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 71.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to

Equity is 4.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.32.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.97 and P/E Ratio of 10.95. These metrics all suggest that Ares Capital Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] earns $1,756,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has 427.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.35 to 19.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] a Reliable Buy?

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.