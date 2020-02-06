Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $41.53 after ARWR shares went down by -5.01% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:ARWR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.72 to 73.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.72.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 13 May (In 97 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] sitting at +36.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.30%. These measurements indicate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 35.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.90%. Its Return on Equity is 39.94, and its Return on Assets is 29.46. These metrics all suggest that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 60.91. The Enterprise Value

to Sales for this firm is now 24.44. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.06 and P/E Ratio of 76.28. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] earns $1,259,668 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 341.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.73. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.73 and its Current Ratio is 2.73. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] has 100.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.72 to 73.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 226.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.82, which indicates that it is 5.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.66. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.