The share price of Ball Corporation [NYSE: BLL] inclined by $75.01, presently trading at $76.63. The company’s shares saw 47.88% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $51.82 recorded on 02/05/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BLL jumped by +5.57% during the last week, even though the stock is still N/A by unch compared to 4.04 of all time high it touched on 02/05/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 19.42%, while additionally gaining 44.58% during the last 12 months. Ball Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $76.15. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.48% decrease from the current trading price.

Ball Corporation [NYSE:BLL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.82 to 81.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.01.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tomorrow Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Ball Corporation [BLL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ball Corporation [BLL] sitting at +7.93 and its Gross Margin at +13.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Equity is 12.27, and its Return on Assets is 2.69. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BLL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ball Corporation [BLL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 194.59. Similarly, its Total

Debt to Total Capital is 66.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 188.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Ball Corporation [BLL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.34 and P/E Ratio of 47.01. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ball Corporation [BLL] earns $664,743 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.65 and its Current Ratio is 0.96. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Ball Corporation [BLL] has 331.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.82 to 81.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 2.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.10. This RSI suggests that Ball Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ball Corporation [BLL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ball Corporation [BLL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.