Becton, Dickinson and Company [NYSE: BDX] shares went lower by -9.75% from its previous closing of $285.99, now trading at the price of $258.11, also adding -27.88 points. Is BDX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.62 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BDX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 270.57M float and a -9.13% run over in the last seven days. BDX share price has been hovering between $286.72 and $221.47 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Becton, Dickinson and Company [NYSE:BDX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 221.47 to 286.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $285.99.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Becton, Dickinson and Company [BDX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Becton, Dickinson and Company [BDX] sitting at +16.74 and its Gross Margin at +47.94, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.30%. Its Return on Equity is 5.87, and its Return on Assets is 2.34. These metrics suggest that this Becton, Dickinson and Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Becton, Dickinson and Company [BDX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.98. Similarly,

its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company [BDX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.87 and P/E Ratio of 66.19. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Becton, Dickinson and Company [BDX] earns $246,672 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.72 and its Current Ratio is 1.18. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Becton, Dickinson and Company [BDX] has 276.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $79.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 221.47 to 286.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 1.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Becton, Dickinson and Company [BDX] a Reliable Buy?

Becton, Dickinson and Company [BDX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.