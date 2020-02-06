Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] took an upward turn with a change of 16.44%, trading at the price of $2.62 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.2 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Blink Charging Co. shares have an average trading volume of 311.83K shares for that time period. BLNK monthly volatility recorded 6.74%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.32%. PS value for BLNK stocks is 20.04 with PB recorded at 5.92.

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.50 to 4.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.25.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Mon 6 Apr (In 60 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] sitting at -444.95 and its Gross Margin at -344.49.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -8.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to

EBITDA is -2.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.79.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] earns $54,405 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.74 and its Current Ratio is 3.97. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has 26.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $60.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.50 to 4.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.43, which indicates that it is 14.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Blink Charging Co. [BLNK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.