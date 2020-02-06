CenterState Bank Corporation [NASDAQ: CSFL] shares went higher by 3.20% from its previous closing of $24.06, now trading at the price of $24.83, also adding 0.77 points. Is CSFL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.6 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CSFL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 122.98M float and a +8.81% run over in the last seven days. CSFL share price has been hovering between $26.83 and $21.57 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CenterState Bank Corporation [NASDAQ:CSFL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.57 to 26.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.06.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 28 Apr (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CenterState Bank Corporation [CSFL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CenterState Bank Corporation [CSFL] sitting at +39.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.30%. These measurements indicate that CenterState Bank Corporation [CSFL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.10%. Its Return on Equity is 9.26, and its Return on Assets is 1.53. These

metrics suggest that this CenterState Bank Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.76.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.04.

CenterState Bank Corporation [CSFL] has 128.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.57 to 26.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 3.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CenterState Bank Corporation [CSFL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CenterState Bank Corporation [CSFL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.