Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] took an upward turn with a change of -0.76%, trading at the price of $7.77 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.36 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 10.45M shares for that time period. CLF monthly volatility recorded 3.82%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.83%. PS value for CLF stocks is 1.01 with PB recorded at 5.89. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.59 to 12.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.83. Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 14 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] sitting at +14.24 and its Gross Margin at +20.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.00%. These measurements indicate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 45.40%. Its Return on Assets is 29.27. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 503.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 503.80. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.89 and P/E Ratio of 2.78. These metrics all suggest that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] earns $652,700 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.54. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.77 and its Current Ratio is 3.16. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has 276.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.59 to 12.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 3.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.