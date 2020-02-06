Colgate-Palmolive Company[CL] stock saw a move by 0.44% on Thursday, touching 4.03 million. Based on the recent volume, Colgate-Palmolive Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CL shares recorded 858.70M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock additionally went up by +10.02% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.57% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CL stock is set at 16.98% by far, with shares price recording returns by 15.78% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CL shares showcased 8.42% increase. CL saw -0.89% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 17.41% compared to high within the same period of time.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.50 to 76.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.40.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Fri 24 Apr (In 79 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] sitting at +24.77 and its Gross Margin at +59.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70%. These measurements indicate that Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 57.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached

45.60%. Its Return on Assets is 19.33.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] earns $450,551 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 1.14. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has 858.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $65.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.50 to 76.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 1.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.36. This RSI suggests that Colgate-Palmolive Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.