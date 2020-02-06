Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] saw a change by -1.01% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $12.28. The company is holding 1.48B shares with keeping 1.44B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 45.73% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -16.29% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -10.08%, trading +14.79% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.48B shares valued at 5.99 million were bought and sold.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.43 to 14.68. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.41.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 23 Apr (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] sitting at +4.68 and its Gross Margin at +8.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.40%. Its Return on Equity is -2.53, and its Return on Assets is -0.58. These metrics suggest that this Freeport-McMoRan Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 105.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 105.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. companyname [FCX] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.85.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.57 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.20 and its Current Ratio is 2.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has 1.48B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.43 to 14.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.38, which indicates that it is 3.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.