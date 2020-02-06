General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] shares went higher by 0.58% from its previous closing of $12.86, now trading at the price of $12.94, also adding 0.08 points. Is GE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 17.02 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 8.72B float and a +1.06% run over in the last seven days. GE share price has been hovering between $13.00 and $7.65 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

General Electric Company [NYSE:GE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.65 to 13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 5 May (In 89 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of General Electric Company [GE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Electric Company [GE] sitting at +7.86 and its Gross Margin at +26.45, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.24, and its Return on Invested

Capital has reached -15.20%. Its Return on Equity is 1.40, and its Return on Assets is 0.14. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GE financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.38.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.24.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.33.

General Electric Company [GE] has 8.93B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $114.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.65 to 13.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 2.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Electric Company [GE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Electric Company [GE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.