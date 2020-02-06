Graphic Packaging Holding Company[GPK] stock saw a move by 1.38% on Thursday, touching 3.85 million. Based on the recent volume, Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GPK shares recorded 293.77M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] stock could reach median target price of $18.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] stock additionally went up by +0.25% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 0.19% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GPK stock is set at 30.21% by far, with shares price recording returns by 1.45% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GPK shares showcased 11.02% increase. GPK saw -4.90% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 33.67% compared to high within the same period of time.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.06 to 16.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.90.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected

Fundamental Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

to be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 83 Days).

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] sitting at +9.43 and its Gross Margin at +17.74.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 13.13, and its Return on Assets is 2.88. These metrics suggest that this Graphic Packaging Holding Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.37 and P/E Ratio of 23.12. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.86. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 1.51. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has 293.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.06 to 16.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 1.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.