Green Dot Corporation [GDOT] saw a change by -0.06% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $34.21. The company is holding 51.05M shares with keeping 47.16M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 55.71% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -55.46% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.17%, trading +55.71% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 51.05M shares valued at 7.87 million were bought and sold.

Green Dot Corporation [NYSE:GDOT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 19 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Green Dot Corporation [GDOT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Green Dot Corporation [GDOT] sitting at +10.64 and its Gross Margin at +54.49, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.20%. Its Return on Equity is 14.18, and its Return on Assets is 5.29. These metrics suggest that this Green Dot Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Green Dot Corporation [GDOT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.22,

while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Green Dot Corporation [GDOT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.26 and P/E Ratio of 16.54. These metrics all suggest that Green Dot Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Green Dot Corporation [GDOT] earns $947,053 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 22.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 1.03. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Green Dot Corporation [GDOT] has 51.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.97 to 76.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 6.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 88.88. This RSI suggests that Green Dot Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Green Dot Corporation [GDOT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Green Dot Corporation [GDOT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.