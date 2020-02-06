Houston American Energy Corp.[HUSA] stock saw a move by 1.87% on Thursday, touching 2.1 million. Based on the recent volume, Houston American Energy Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HUSA shares recorded 65.75M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] stock additionally went up by +5.17% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -28.37% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HUSA stock is set at -25.85% by far, with shares price recording returns by -18.20% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HUSA shares showcased -26.98% decrease. HUSA saw -58.78% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 8.93% compared to high within the same period of time.

Houston American Energy Corp. [NYSE:HUSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 0.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.15.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Mon 6 Apr (In 60 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] sitting at -14.34 and its Gross Margin at +46.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -79.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.40%. Its Return on Equity is -3.35, and its Return on Assets is -3.27. These metrics suggest that this Houston American

Energy Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 382.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.32. Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.79.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] earns $1,178,330 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 15.27 and its Current Ratio is 15.27. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has 65.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 0.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.51, which indicates that it is 5.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.