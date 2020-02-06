ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $5.03 after IMGN shares went up by 5.46% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

ImmunoGen, Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.76 to 6.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.76.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Fri 14 Feb (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] sitting at -295.17.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,369.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -14.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,133.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. ImmunoGen, Inc.

[IMGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 65.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] earns $180,561 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.95 and its Current Ratio is 3.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] has 179.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $901.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.76 to 6.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 185.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.53, which indicates that it is 6.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.