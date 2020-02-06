Inpixon [INPX] saw a change by 19.22% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.66. The company is holding 4.88M shares with keeping 4.35M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 120.42% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -96.32% from high for the same period of time. Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -87.38%, trading +122.22% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 4.88M shares valued at 3.57 million were bought and sold. Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.66 to 99.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.07. Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 24 Mar (In 47 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Inpixon [INPX] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Inpixon [INPX] sitting at -470.13 and its Gross Margin at -56.10. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Inpixon [INPX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 87.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -14.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.55. []).push({}); []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Inpixon [INPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Inpixon [INPX] earns $54,435 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.38 and its Current Ratio is 0.46. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Inpixon [INPX] has 4.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.66 to 99.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 120.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.24, which indicates that it is 13.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inpixon [INPX] a Reliable Buy?

Inpixon [INPX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.