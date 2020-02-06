Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. [INSP] took an upward turn with a change of 0.99%, trading at the price of $76.23 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.17 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 221.64K shares for that time period. INSP monthly volatility recorded 3.25%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.01%. PS value for INSP stocks is 26.65 with PB recorded at 12.50.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. [NYSE:INSP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.00 to 83.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.48.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 25 Feb (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. [INSP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. [INSP] sitting at -40.28 and its Gross Margin at +80.12, this company’s Net Margin is now -40.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -19.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.80%. Its Return on Equity is -26.41, and its Return on Assets is -19.39. These metrics suggest that this Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. [INSP] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 15.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -6.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -81.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. [INSP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.03.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. [INSP] earns $306,624 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 17.63 and its Current Ratio is 17.86. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. [INSP] has 25.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.00 to 83.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. [INSP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. [INSP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.