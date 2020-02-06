Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE: IVR] shares went higher by 0.98% from its previous closing of $17.27, now trading at the price of $17.44, also adding 0.17 points. Is IVR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.79 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of IVR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 142.44M float and a -0.40% run over in the last seven days. IVR share price has been hovering between $17.66 and $14.81 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.81 to 17.66. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.27.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 19 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] sitting at -16.24 and its Gross Margin at +90.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.50%. Its Return on Equity is -2.88, and its Return on Assets is -0.39. These metrics suggest that this Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 667.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 98.14.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -77.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.30 and P/E Ratio of 123.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has 143.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.81 to 17.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 1.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.