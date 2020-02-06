Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: ACOR] shares went lower by -6.25% from its previous closing of $2.16, now trading at the price of $2.03, also adding -0.13 points. Is ACOR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.06 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ACOR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 47.31M float and a -4.72% run over in the last seven days. ACOR share price has been hovering between $16.38 and $1.49 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:ACOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 13 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [ACOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Oper

ating Margin for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [ACOR] sitting at +18.45 and its Gross Margin at +78.93.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.90%. Its Return on Equity is 5.95, and its Return on Assets is 2.70. These metrics suggest that this Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [ACOR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [ACOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.89.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [ACOR] earns $994,584 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.56 and its Current Ratio is 3.77. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [ACOR] has 50.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $108.32M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.49 to 16.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 6.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [ACOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [ACOR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.