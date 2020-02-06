iRobot Corporation [NASDAQ: IRBT] shares went higher by 2.06% from its previous closing of $48.12, now trading at the price of $49.11, also adding 0.99 points. Is IRBT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.31 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of IRBT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 27.73M float and a -3.99% run over in the last seven days. IRBT share price has been hovering between $132.88 and $42.41 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

iRobot Corporation [NASDAQ:IRBT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of iRobot Corporation [IRBT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for iRobot Corporation [IRBT] sitting at +9.64 and its Gross Margin at +50.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.30%. Its Return on Equity is 17.50, and its Return on Assets is 12.07. These metrics all suggest that iRobot Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This

company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.00. iRobot Corporation [IRBT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 32.49 and P/E Ratio of 15.56. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, iRobot Corporation [IRBT] earns $1,057,787 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.64 and its Current Ratio is 2.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

iRobot Corporation [IRBT] has 30.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.41 to 132.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 4.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is iRobot Corporation [IRBT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of iRobot Corporation [IRBT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.