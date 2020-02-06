JanOne Inc. [NASDAQ: JAN] shares went higher by 46.46% from its previous closing of $3.13, now trading at the price of $4.58, also adding 1.45 points. Is JAN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.31 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of JAN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 0.86M float and a +54.69% run over in the last seven days. JAN share price has been hovering between $9.56 and $2.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

JanOne Inc. [NASDAQ:JAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.00 to 9.56. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.13.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 3 Apr (In 57 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of JanOne Inc. [JAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JanOne Inc. [JAN] sitting at -16.57 and its Gross Margin at +19.90, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -22.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -24.10%. Its Return on Equity is -23.44, and its Return on Assets is -13.61. These metrics suggest that this JanOne Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JanOne Inc. [JAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. JanOne Inc. [JAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.91.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, JanOne Inc. [JAN] earns $231,409 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.89. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.83 and its Current Ratio is 0.92. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

JanOne Inc. [JAN] has 1.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.00 to 9.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 129.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 5.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.38. This RSI suggests that JanOne Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is JanOne Inc. [JAN] a Reliable Buy?

JanOne Inc. [JAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.