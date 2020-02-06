The share price of Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] inclined by $19.43, presently trading at $19.72. The company’s shares saw 16.82% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $16.88 recorded on 02/05/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as KIM fall by -1.69% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.35% compared to -0.34 of all time high it touched on 01/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -1.74%, while additionally gaining 13.14% during the last 12 months. Kimco Realty Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $20.55. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.83% increase from the current trading price.

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.88 to 21.86. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 7 May (In 92 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] sitting at +23.27 and its Gross Margin at +46.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.40%. These measurements indicate that Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on

Total Capital is 2.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.30%. Its Return on Equity is 8.05, and its Return on Assets is 3.73. These metrics suggest that this Kimco Realty Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.66.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has 428.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.88 to 21.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 2.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.