KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] saw a change by 1.66% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $33.14. The company is holding 524.40M shares with keeping 223.74M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 50.57% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 0.49% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.09%, trading +17.48% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 524.40M shares valued at 2.96 million were bought and sold.

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.01 to 32.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 5 May (In 90 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] sitting at +23.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.70%. These measurements indicate that KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.60%. Its Return on Equity is 14.29, and its Return on Assets is 2.34. These metrics suggest that this KKR & Co. Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 262.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 273.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 31.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.09 and P/E Ratio of 9.35. These metrics all suggest that KKR & Co. Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] earns $2,252,489 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.03 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has 524.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.38B. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 4.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.12. This RSI suggests that KKR & Co. Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.