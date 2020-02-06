Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] stock went up by 3.57% or 2.34 points up from its previous closing price of $65.62. The stock reached $67.96 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LEN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.27% in the period of the last 7 days. LEN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $68.05, at one point touching $65.44. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $68.05. The 52-week high currently stands at $68.59 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 44.87% after the recent low of $44.84. Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.84 to 68.59. This is compared to its latest closing price of $65.62. Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 25 Mar (In 49 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Lennar Corporation [LEN] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lennar Corporation [LEN] sitting at +11.27 and its Gross Margin at +20.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is 12.01, and its Return on Assets is 6.33. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LEN financial performance. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.06 and P/E Ratio of 11.80. These metrics all suggest that Lennar Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.71 and its Current Ratio is 6.16. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lennar Corporation [LEN] has 312.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.84 to 68.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 2.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lennar Corporation [LEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lennar Corporation [LEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.