Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] dipped by -4.23% on the last trading session, reaching $8.49 price per share at the time. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. represents 116.64M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.03B with the latest information.

The Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. traded at the price of $8.49 with 1.05 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LBRT shares recorded 775.12K.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE:LBRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.89 to 17.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.87.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 5 May (In 89 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] sitting at +14.49 and its Gross Margin at +18.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not gener

ating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 42.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 49.30%. Its Return on Equity is 29.10, and its Return on Assets is 12.84. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LBRT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.34 and P/E Ratio of 16.29. These metrics all suggest that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] earns $884,340 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.83 and its Current Ratio is 2.10. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.