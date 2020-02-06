Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [NYSE: LCTX] shares went higher by 13.83% from its previous closing of $1.08, now trading at the price of $1.23, also adding 0.15 points. Is LCTX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.81 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LCTX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 141.31M float and a +11.68% run over in the last seven days. LCTX share price has been hovering between $1.73 and $0.53 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [NYSE:LCTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 1.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 12 Mar (In 35 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] sitting at -3147.39 and its Gross Margin at -152.47.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -34.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.60%. Its Return on Equity is -35.86, and its Return on Assets is -33.46. These metrics suggest that this Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.41. Similarly, its

Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 153.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] earns $17,924 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.34 and its Current Ratio is 5.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] has 155.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $168.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 1.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 130.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.96, which indicates that it is 6.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.97. This RSI suggests that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.