McKesson Corporation [MCK] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $157.34 after MCK shares went up by 3.41% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

McKesson Corporation [NYSE:MCK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.52 to 156.97. This is compared to its latest closing price of $152.15.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 13 May (In 97 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of McKesson Corporation [MCK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for McKesson Corporation [MCK] sitting at +1.44 and its Gross Margin at +5.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Equity is 0.37, and its Return on Assets is 0.05. These metrics suggest that this McKesson Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, McKesson Corporation [MCK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.73. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. McKesson Corporation [MCK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.71.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, McKesson Corporation [MCK] earns $2,678,988 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.58 and its Current Ratio is 1.02. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

McKesson Corporation [MCK] has 185.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $28.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.52 to 156.97. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 3.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is McKesson Corporation [MCK] a Reliable Buy?

McKesson Corporation [MCK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.