MetLife, Inc. [MET] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $51.53 after MET shares went up by 2.65% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

MetLife, Inc. [NYSE:MET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.41 to 52.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.20.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of MetLife, Inc. [MET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MetLife, Inc. [MET] sitting at +10.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.10%. Its Return on Equity is 9.20, and its Return on Assets is 0.72. These metrics suggest that this MetLife, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MetLife, Inc. [MET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.70, while its

Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. MetLife, Inc. [MET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.55 and P/E Ratio of 6.86. These metrics all suggest that MetLife, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MetLife, Inc. [MET] earns $1,395,167 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.09. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.09.

MetLife, Inc. [MET] has 948.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $48.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.41 to 52.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 1.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MetLife, Inc. [MET] a Reliable Buy?

MetLife, Inc. [MET] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.