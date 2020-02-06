Myomo, Inc. [MYO] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $24.40 after MYO shares went down by -0.41% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Myomo, Inc. [NYSE:MYO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.55 to 54.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.50.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 5 Mar (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Myomo, Inc. [MYO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Myomo, Inc. [MYO] sitting at -430.77 and its Gross Margin at +70.20.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -111.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -164.50%. Its Return on Equity is -109.34, and its Return on Assets is -92.71. These metrics suggest that this Myomo, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is

now -0.88. Myomo, Inc. [MYO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.79.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Myomo, Inc. [MYO] earns $54,313 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.20 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.11 and its Current Ratio is 4.24. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Myomo, Inc. [MYO] has 0.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.55 to 54.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 339.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.33. This RSI suggests that Myomo, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Myomo, Inc. [MYO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Myomo, Inc. [MYO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.