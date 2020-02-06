New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] gained by 0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $16.95 price per share at the time. New Residential Investment Corp. represents 417.01M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.07B with the latest information.

The New Residential Investment Corp. traded at the price of $16.95 with 5.59 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NRZ shares recorded 3.53M.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.63 to 17.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.84.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tomorrow Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] sitting at +42.71 and its Gross Margin at +84.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.10%. These measurements indicate that New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50%. Its Return on Equity is 18.04, and its Return on Assets is 3.57. These metrics suggest that this New Residential Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 379.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.10.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] earns $788,960,333 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.40 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has 417.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.07B.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 1.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.