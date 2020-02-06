Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] opened at N/A and closed at $0.41 a share within trading session on 02/05/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.97% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.44.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] had 11.61 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 19.59M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.39%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.56%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.10 during that period and ONTX managed to take a rebound to $4.83 in the last 52 weeks.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 4.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.41.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 24 Mar (In 47 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] sitting at -1895.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.71. Onconova

Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.22.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] earns $49,120 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 26.13 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.11 and its Current Ratio is 2.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] has 145.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $60.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 4.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 330.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.68, which indicates that it is 14.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.