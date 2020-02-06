O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY] saw a change by -1.91% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $411.21. The company is holding 78.23M shares with keeping 74.33M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 17.59% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -9.49% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -9.55%, trading +5.79% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 78.23M shares valued at 977504 were bought and sold.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [NASDAQ:ORLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 349.71 to 454.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $419.21.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 22 Apr (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY] sitting at +19.03 and its Gross Margin at +50.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.70%. These measurements indicate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 49.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.30%. Its Return on Equity is 263.13, and its Return on Assets is 16.76. These metrics all suggest that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 966.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s

Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 966.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 76.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.40 and P/E Ratio of 22.97. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY] earns $120,449 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 33.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.09 and its Current Ratio is 0.91. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY] has 78.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 349.71 to 454.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 2.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.