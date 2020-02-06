Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] saw a change by 0.69% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $52.60. The company is holding 118.42M shares with keeping 114.19M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 50.98% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -0.77% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.99%, trading +22.78% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 118.42M shares valued at 2.2 million were bought and sold.

Performance Food Group Company [NYSE:PFGC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.84 to 53.01. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.24.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] sitting at +1.43 and its Gross Margin at +12.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.80%. Its Return on Equity is 13.71, and its Return on Assets is 3.83. These metrics suggest that this Performance Food Group Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.83. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 102.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.27 and P/E Ratio of 32.15. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] earns $1,096,861 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.22 and its Total Asset Turnover is 4.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.77 and its Current Ratio is 1.57. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has 118.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.84 to 53.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 3.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Performance Food Group Company [PFGC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.