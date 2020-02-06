Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.[SKT] stock saw a move by -0.21% on Thursday, touching 6.44 million. Based on the recent volume, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SKT shares recorded 97.08M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] stock could reach median target price of $14.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] stock additionally went down by -9.12% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -2.95% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SKT stock is set at -37.75% by far, with shares price recording returns by -16.72% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SKT shares showcased -9.35% decrease. SKT saw -37.94% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.97% compared to high within the same period of time.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [NYSE:SKT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.61 to 22.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.18.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Mon 4 May (In 89 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] sitting at +17.11 and its Gross Margin at +41.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.20%. These measurements indicate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are

accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.00%. Its Return on Equity is 18.94, and its Return on Assets is 3.71. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SKT financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.28.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] has 97.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.61 to 22.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 4.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.