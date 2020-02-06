The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] opened at N/A and closed at $20.61 a share within trading session on 02/05/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.73% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $20.76.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] had 3.62 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.11M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.75%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.51%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $14.60 during that period and AES managed to take a rebound to $20.71 in the last 52 weeks.

The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.60 to 20.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.61.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Fri 28 Feb (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The AES Corporation [AES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The AES Corporation [AES] sitting at +22.25 and its Gross Margin at +24.04, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.30%. Its Return on Equity is 26.66, and its Return on Assets is 3.00. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AES financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The AES Corporation [AES]

has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 472.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 549.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.64. The AES Corporation [AES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.10 and P/E Ratio of 27.31. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.38 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.01 and its Current Ratio is 1.14. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The AES Corporation [AES] has 674.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.60 to 20.71. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 1.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The AES Corporation [AES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The AES Corporation [AES], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.