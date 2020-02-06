United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] dipped by -0.42% on the last trading session, reaching $9.45 price per share at the time. United States Steel Corporation represents 176.23M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.67B with the latest information. The United States Steel Corporation traded at the price of $9.45 with 5.79 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of X shares recorded 13.83M. United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.96 to 24.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.49. Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 7 May (In 91 Days). Fundamental Analysis of United States Steel Corporation [X] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United States Steel Corporation [X] sitting at -0.27 and its Gross Margin at +1.85, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.20%. Its Return on Equity is -15.50, and its Return on Assets is -5.68. These metrics all suggest that United States Steel Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns. || []).push({}); || []).push({});

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.36. companyname [X] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.87.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 1.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

United States Steel Corporation [X] has 176.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.96 to 24.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.02, which indicates that it is 4.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United States Steel Corporation [X] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United States Steel Corporation [X], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.