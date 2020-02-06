Urban Edge Properties[UE] stock saw a move by -0.11% on Thursday, touching 908054. Based on the recent volume, Urban Edge Properties stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of UE shares recorded 122.87M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Urban Edge Properties [UE] stock could reach median target price of $21.50.

Urban Edge Properties [UE] stock additionally went up by +1.93% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.99% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of UE stock is set at -7.42% by far, with shares price recording returns by -12.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, UE shares showcased 14.69% increase. UE saw -12.83% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 18.73% compared to high within the same period of time.

Urban Edge Properties [NYSE:UE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.96 to 21.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.97.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 6 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Urban Edge Properties [UE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Urban Edge Properties [UE] sitting at +15.43 and its Gross Margin at +44.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.70%. These measurements indicate that Urban Edge Properties [UE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.90%. Its Return on Equity is 11.70, and its Return on Assets is 3.74. These metrics suggest that this Urban Edge Properties does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in

the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Urban Edge Properties [UE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 171.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 170.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Urban Edge Properties [UE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.83 and P/E Ratio of 20.05. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Urban Edge Properties [UE] earns $3,091,250 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13.

Urban Edge Properties [UE] has 122.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.96 to 21.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 2.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Urban Edge Properties [UE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Urban Edge Properties [UE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.