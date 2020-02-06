V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] stock went up by 0.77% or 0.65 points up from its previous closing price of $83.95. The stock reached $84.60 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, VFC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.64% in the period of the last 7 days.

VFC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $85.12, at one point touching $83.83. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $85.12. The 52-week high currently stands at $100.25 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 4.83% after the recent low of $76.77.

V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.77 to 100.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $83.95.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 27 May (In 112 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of V.F. Corporation [VFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for V.F. Corporation [VFC] sitting at +13.08 and its Gross Margin at +50.76, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.40%. Its Return on Equity is 31.53, and its Return on Assets is 12.18. These metrics all suggest that V.F. Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.82. Similarly, its

Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.94 and P/E Ratio of 26.28. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, V.F. Corporation [VFC] earns $182,573 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 1.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] has 407.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $34.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.77 to 100.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 1.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is V.F. Corporation [VFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of V.F. Corporation [VFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.